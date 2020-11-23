Wintrust Business Lunch 11/23/20: U.S. business activity continues to recover, how the pandemic is changing the way companies are thinking about physical office space and Guitar Center files for bankruptcy

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the rising COVID cases and the impact on the economy, the continued strength of the housing market, what the positive vaccine news might mean for the economy moving forward and what a Biden administration is planning for student debt forgiveness.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including how the pandemic is changing the way companies are thinking about physical office space and Chicago startup Tempus launching a major Covid testing and data initiative to fight the coronavirus.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Guitar Center, largest musical instrument dealer in the U.S., filing for bankruptcy and the latest surge in COVID-19 cases is causing another round of panic buying.