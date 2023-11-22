Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the nice little stock market run, the dangers of credit card debt, and to answer all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/22/23 – Terry Savage: The dangers of credit card debt
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.