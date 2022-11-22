Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to the layoffs in the tech sector and what companies should look for if they want to hire from that talent pool.

Segment 2: Bartie Scott, Senior editor, economy, Business Insider, chats with John about the Fed’s plans for interest rates, how an uptick of COVID in China is expected to impact the economy, and if she believes we have seen peak inflation.

Segment 3: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about a number of his recent stories including why you shouldn’t worry about a big home price drop in Chicago, the Lake Forest estate of the late Nancy Hughes, who was the wife of moviemaker John Hughes, selling for almost $13 million, and how interest rates have been impacting home sales.