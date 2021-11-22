Wintrust Business Lunch 11/22/21: President Biden to nominate Fed chairman Jerome Powell to second term, Jeff Bezos giving $100 million to the Obama Foundation, and Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about President Powell picking Jerome Powell to lead the Fed for a second term, why unemployment in Nebraska sits at 1.9%, gas prices soaring ahead of Thanksgiving, and Fannie and Freddie now backing home loans up to nearly $1 million in high-cost areas.
Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a husband and wife duo bringing West African flavors to the frozen food aisle, a Chicago-based public speaking app getting love some Apple, and a Chicago startup that makes a kibble dispenser for dogs blowing up on TikTok.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Target announcing that will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good, Jeff Bezos giving $100 million to the Obama Foundation, and Uber Eats allowing cannabis orders for delivery in Ontario.