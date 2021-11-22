Wintrust Business Lunch 11/22/21: President Biden to nominate Fed chairman Jerome Powell to second term, Jeff Bezos giving $100 million to the Obama Foundation, and Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving

OREM, UT – NOVEMBER 24: Shoppers checks out “Black Friday” deals at a Target on November 24, 2016 in Orem, Utah. Retailers kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season with sales that in many instances began on the Thanksgiving holiday. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about President Powell picking Jerome Powell to lead the Fed for a second term, why unemployment in Nebraska sits at 1.9%, gas prices soaring ahead of Thanksgiving, and Fannie and Freddie now backing home loans up to nearly $1 million in high-cost areas.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including a husband and wife duo bringing West African flavors to the frozen food aisle, a Chicago-based public speaking app getting love some Apple, and a Chicago startup that makes a kibble dispenser for dogs blowing up on TikTok.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Target announcing that will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good, Jeff Bezos giving $100 million to the Obama Foundation, and Uber Eats allowing cannabis orders for delivery in Ontario.