Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about talk about what questions interviewers can ask candidates during the interview process to determine if they are a culture fit.

Segment 2: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, talks to John about the November market rally, his concern about consumer spending for the holidays, the record level of debt that people have racked up, and the current state of the housing market.

Segment 3: Jon Abt, President, Abt Electronics, tells John about the brisk holiday business this year, and what people are shopping for this holiday season.

Segment 4: Lauren Makk, Special featured guest to the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, joins John to talk about everything you can expect at this year’s parade including the return of the beloved giant balloons.