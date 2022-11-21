Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about Bob Iger returning as CEO of Disney, the amount of people that will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year, where gas prices stand as we head into the holiday, and the cost of Thanksgiving for 2022

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including the latest on the FTX bankruptcy and what it means for crypto startups, a recap of the Chicago Innovation Awards, and the growth of the logistics tech sector in Chicago.

Segment 3: Sarah Foster, Economy and Federal Reserve Reporter, Bankrate, joins John to talk about younger Americans facing mounting pressure to spend money this holiday season.