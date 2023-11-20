Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the turmoil surrounding Microsoft and OpenAI, a new report that shows 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and how the amount of money people have inherited could explain why the economy is strong.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about a plant based chicken firm choosing Chicago for its HQ, a supply chain firm founded by an Apple engineer also Chicago for its US HQ, and a Chicago startup raising money to help people more easily send money across borders.

Segment 3: Alicia Skruba, marketing and business development, 900 North Michigan Shops, joins John to talk about what they have planned for Small Business Saturday and the upcoming holidays.