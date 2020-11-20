Wintrust Business Lunch 11/20/20: COVID-19 restrictions impacting the economy and how one James Beard Award-winning chef is getting creative to survive the holidays

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to discuss what a Biden administration means for your money, the impact that surging COVID-19 cases will have on the economy, the need for more government stimulus and how the stock market has been reacting to the positive vaccine news.

Segment 2: Rob Richmond, CEO and Co-founder of LISA, tells John about the wellness company that he co-founded with his wife and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their business and what they have done to remain successful.

Segment 3: Acclaimed chef Beverly Kim joins John to talk about how the coronavirus has devastated the restaurant industry, what they are planning to do to serve customers throughout the holidays and why there needs to be a crackdown on delivery apps.