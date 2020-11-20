Wintrust Business Lunch 11/20/20: COVID-19 restrictions impacting the economy and how one James Beard Award-winning chef is getting creative to survive the holidays

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1: Best-selling financial author Jared Dillian joins John to discuss what a Biden administration means for your money, the impact that surging COVID-19 cases will have on the economy, the need for more government stimulus and how the stock market has been reacting to the positive vaccine news.

Segment 2: Rob Richmond, CEO and Co-founder of LISA, tells John about the wellness company that he co-founded with his wife and how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their business and what they have done to remain successful.

Segment 3: Acclaimed chef Beverly Kim joins John to talk about how the coronavirus has devastated the restaurant industry, what they are planning to do to serve customers throughout the holidays and why there needs to be a crackdown on delivery apps.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular