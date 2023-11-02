Segment 1: Matt Adams, principal at Deloitte Consulting specializing in retail, tells John the results of the 2023 Deloitte Chicago Holiday Retail Survey which shows that holiday shoppers are looking to stretch their budgets this year.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including this week’s AI summit near London, and a New York jury expecting to begin deliberations today in the case of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. And wish Bree luck in this Sunday’s NYC Marathon! Go Bree!

Segment 3: Michael Miller, Professor Emeritus at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the markets responding well to Fed Chairman Powell’s comments yesterday, why people aren’t finding jobs any quicker despite technological advances, and a new study that reveals an instance when giving money to solve a problem doesn’t work.