Segment 1: Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what she expects from the Fed announcement today, the newest I-Bond rate, and why T-Bills might be a better deal for you. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Jerrod Melman, Executive Partner, Lettuce Entertain You, joins John to talk about all the great Thanksgiving options on the menu at Lettuce restaurants. To find restaurants open on Thanksgiving click here. Or, you can order to-go, too!