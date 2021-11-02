Wintrust Business Lunch 11/2/21: President Biden’s plan for EV tax credits, Rivian seeking to raise $8.4 billion in an IPO, and Jeff Bezos’ effort to protect the environment

VAN HORN, TEXAS – JULY 20: Jeff Bezos speaks about his flight on Blue Origin’s New Shepard into space during a press conference on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Mr. Bezos and the crew that flew with him were the first human spaceflight for the company. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the President Biden administration siding with unions and U.S. automakers for electric vehicle tax credits.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John how some companies that are struggling with hiring employees are looking to robot technology to fill the void and ways to avoid the problems that could pop up with human-A.I. interaction.

Segment 3: Hugh Odom, Founder and President of Vertical Consultants, talks to John about what needs to be done to build out 5G infrastructure and how it impacts businesses, agriculture, and our markets.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the latest news on the Hertz-Tesla deal, EV maker Rivian seeking up to $8.37 billion in IPO, and Jeff Bezos pledging $2 billion to protect the environment.