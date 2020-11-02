Wintrust Business Lunch 11/2/20: Stocks bounces back, real estate market slowing down and retailers bracing for a tough holiday season

John Williams

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market bouncing back after last week’s losses, what to expect with the market in the coming days as the election looms and why the real estate market has slowed.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a new startup that has created a high tech changing table that sanitizes itself and another Chicago startup that is making digital cooler doors for retail announces an expansion after receiving $80M from Microsoft and others.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including retailers bracing for a holiday season unlike any other and AMC looking to stave off bankruptcy.

