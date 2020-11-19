Wintrust Business Lunch 11/19/20: Jobless claims rise amid surging COVID-19 cases, the need for another stimulus package and Twitter launches new ‘Fleets’ feature

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and to share his thoughts about the need for another stimulus package.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Twitter rolling out Fleets, Zoom extending their 40 minute limit for Thanksgiving and what we need to know about Black Friday shopping.

Segment 3: Greg Randall, managing principal at GREC Architects, tells John about how their team has helped reshape the skyline and neighborhood of the West Loop.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Morton’s closing its State Street location and Lyft facing backlash over its Thanksgiving travel message.