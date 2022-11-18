Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the impact the press has on inflation expectations.

Segment 2: Emily Johnson, president of Chicago-based Taylor Johnson Public Relations, joins John to talk about the 45th anniversary of the firm and how they are giving back to the Greater Chicago Food Depository with their PB + TJ Peanut Butter Drive.

Segment 3: Maren Biester Priebe, CEO & General Manager, German American Events, talks to John about the return of one of Chicago’s great holiday traditions, The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza, Gallagher Way outside of Wrigley Field, and in their new location in Aurora!