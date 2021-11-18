Wintrust Business Lunch 11/18/21: Holiday retail sales outlook, CVS closing stores, and how to protect your packages from porch pirates

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 24: View of the store as CVS Pharmacy unveils new beauty aisles featuring Unaltered brand partner 2019 beauty campaigns on January 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for CVS Pharmacy)

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims, how the stock market has been performing this week, how people are feeling about inflation, and why retail sales are jumping in advance of Christmas.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including two new studies from Pew Research Center about Twitter usage, how you need to prepare to make the most out of Black Friday, and how to keep your purchases safe from porch pirates.

Segment 3: Jen Howard, President, Joliet Chamber of Commerce, tells John about the tight and supportive business community in Joliet, how the town managed through the pandemic, the downtown revitalization, the newly formed Joliet Region Food & Beverage Association and all the festive holiday offerings Joliet has to offer this season.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Ford Motor Co. talking with a computer chip maker to assist with its semiconductor supplies as it tries to avoid more factory shutdowns, Starbucks and Amazon Go opening a store in New York, and both CVS and Macy’s closing stores.