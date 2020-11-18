Wintrust Business Lunch 11/18/20: COVID-19’s impact on the economy and Chicago’s most Instagrammable alley

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what we need to know about our finances as we prepare for winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And, as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Segment 2: Dennis Rodkin, Residential Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s, joins John to discuss a number of real estate stories including a castle-in-the-sky penthouse listing for $17 million, the most Instagrammable alley in Chicago and why some home sellers are adding COVID-era amenities to attract buyers.