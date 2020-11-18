Wintrust Business Lunch 11/18/20: COVID-19’s impact on the economy and Chicago’s most Instagrammable alley

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what we need to know about our finances as we prepare for winter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And, as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Dennis RodkinResidential Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s, joins John to discuss a number of real estate stories including a castle-in-the-sky penthouse listing for $17 million, the most Instagrammable alley in Chicago and why some home sellers are adding COVID-era amenities to attract buyers.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular