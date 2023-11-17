Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the positive market news this week, if he thinks that the inflation data released this week will lead to a pause on interest rate hikes, how the housing market is doing right now, and what lower interest rates will mean for consumers.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about credit cards rates being at an all-time high, and a new report showing more holiday shoppers will likely shop on Small Business Saturday than Black Friday this year.