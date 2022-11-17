Segment 1: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells John about what he expects to see from the stock market in the last quarter. How is inflation, inflation, and geo-political uncertainty impacting the economy? Scott also talks about the upcoming Leonid for Lauri benefit show for the Tulips for Lauri Foundation. You can get tickets to that event here!

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the changes that Elon Musk is trying to make at Twitter, and the latest on the Taylor Swift / Ticketmaster saga.

Segment 3: Rebecca Ryan, Economist and Futurist, tells John how inflation and the economy will impact businesses and holiday spending this year.

Segment 4: Melissa Kehl, President and Co-Owner, Rieke Interiors, talks to John about how they help companies revamp their spaces as employees have become interested in having hybrid offices that allows space for conference rooms to hold Zoom meetings as well as lounge areas to recreate a work at home feel.