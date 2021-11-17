Wintrust Business Lunch 11/17/21: Terry Savage – Why you should consider buying Series I savings bonds right now

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about how inflation is impacting Series I savings bonds and why now might be a good time to buy. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Michael Fassnacht, Chief Marketing Officer for the City of Chicago and the CEO & President of World Business Chicago, joins John to talk about all the great events that will be happening in Chicago this holiday season and his work trying to attract businesses to Chicago.