Wintrust Business Lunch 11/17/20: Stocks lose momentum, Amazon launches digital pharmacy and most homeowners not taking advantage of record low mortgage rates

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the positive vaccine news and how it’s impacting the market and why he believes now is not the right time for another stimulus package.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John what a Biden administration means for employee rights and bosses’ responsibilities.

Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to talk about the results of a new Bankrate survey that shows that many people are not taking advantage of historically low refi rates.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon launching a digital pharmacy and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter appearing before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to defend actions by their companies to moderate speech during the election.