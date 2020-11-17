Wintrust Business Lunch 11/17/20: Stocks lose momentum, Amazon launches digital pharmacy and most homeowners not taking advantage of record low mortgage rates

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

John Williams

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the positive vaccine news and how it’s impacting the market and why he believes now is not the right time for another stimulus package.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John what a Biden administration means for employee rights and bosses’ responsibilities.

Segment 3: Greg McBride, Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst, Bankrate, joins John to talk about the results of a new Bankrate survey that shows that many people are not taking advantage of historically low refi rates.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Amazon launching a digital pharmacy and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter appearing before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee to defend actions by their companies to moderate speech during the election.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular