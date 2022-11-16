Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about why the stock market is torn right now. There was good news on retail spending as the economy is still chugging along, but homebuilder sentiment dropped to a low not seen since 2012. What does Terry expect the Fed will announce in a couple of weeks? And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Sultan Meghji, Former Chief Innovation Officer, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC); Duke Professor and Scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, joins John to explain what is happening with FTX, if there will be regulatory response, and what you should be doing if you own crypto.