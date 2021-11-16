Wintrust Business Lunch 11/16/21: Retail sales rise, Rivian becomes the the third most valuable carmaker in the world, and Foxtrot to open a store in Tribune Tower

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: The new all-electric pickup truck by Rivian, the R1T, sits at one of its facilities on November 09, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The company, which makes electric trucks and is backed by Amazon and Ford, has has been valued at $64 billion ahead of its IPO tomorrow. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the importance of showing appreciation to your employees.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how some companies are having to keep ‘dud’ employees due to hiring and retention pains. How should businesses navigate this problem?

Segment 3: Michael Edwards, President & CEO, Chicago Loop Alliance, tells John about some great things that are happening in Chicago this holiday season. Find all the great holiday events here.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including retail sales rising faster than expected in October, inflation pushing prices higher, Rivian becoming the third most valuable car maker in the world, Foxtrot opening a new store at Tribune Tower, and Stellantis announcing they will lay off about 400 workers at Jeep Cherokee plant in Illinois.