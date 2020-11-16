Wintrust Business Lunch 11/16/20: Wall Street breaks records, Amazon expanding its in-garage delivery and Zoom dropping its 40-minute limit for Thanksgiving

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:
johnwilliams-60-alt

John Williams

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the market’s reaction to the news about Moderna’s 94% effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Amazon working with a Chicago company as it looks to expand its in-garage delivery and Red Lobster opening its first ever delivery only “ghost kitchen” in Chicago.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Zoom dropping its 40-minute limit for Thanksgiving and Amazon recalling some Ring doorbells after some of them ignite.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular