Wintrust Business Lunch 11/16/20: Wall Street breaks records, Amazon expanding its in-garage delivery and Zoom dropping its 40-minute limit for Thanksgiving

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the market’s reaction to the news about Moderna’s 94% effective Covid-19 vaccine.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including Amazon working with a Chicago company as it looks to expand its in-garage delivery and Red Lobster opening its first ever delivery only “ghost kitchen” in Chicago.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Zoom dropping its 40-minute limit for Thanksgiving and Amazon recalling some Ring doorbells after some of them ignite.