Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about October’s producer price index falling, the likelihood that interest rate hikes are over, the market rallying because of inflation data, job losses starting to tick up, small business optimism dropping, and the importance of getting out of credit card debt. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

You can buy Terry’s book, “Social Security Horror Stories: Protect Yourself from the System — and Avoid Clawbacks” here.