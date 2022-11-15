Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss the importance of employee appreciation and why he hosts a “ThanksLiving” dinner for his company each year.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the rise in startup businesses and why testing to see if the business is “Recession Proof” is so imperative to future success.

Segment 3: Dr. Celia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change, tells John how Level for Change is disrupting philanthropy and shaking up charitable giving.

Segment 4: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including another round of layoffs at Cameo, why local leaders remain bullish on Chicago’s tech scene, and how a Chicago low-sugar lemonade startup was acquired.