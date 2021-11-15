Wintrust Business Lunch 11/15/21: Food prices rise ahead of Thanksgiving, a big jump in travel expected this holiday season, and a Chicago startup makes Oprah’s Favorite Things list

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 26: The Broughton family prepares for their dinner prayers during a gathering on November 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Families have adjusted plans under CDC guidelines. “Not many people made it to Thanksgiving this year. I respect the CDC guidelines, and we have been following them with our own family practices. All year we have been fighting, social distancing, wearing masks and isolating. I wanted my family to feel rewarded for their efforts and rejoice together during this Thanksgiving – to remember that we should be in Thanksgiving everyday,” said Dr. Christopher Broughton. Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, as of November 21, 2020, the state of California has required that all non-essential work and activities stop between 10PM and 5AM in counties across the state. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new survey from Lending Tree that shows a record percentage of Americans plan to host for the upcoming holidays, the Kaiser Family Foundation saying that the average cost of family healthcare plans will rise 4%, and how the Biden infrastructure bill will impact the economy.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Chicago smart oven Tovala being named to Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2021, a cannabis tech firm that helps weed companies, and firms like Uber, advertise to cannabis consumers, raising $40 million in funding, and a local startup that helps brands make 3D product configurations on their website raising $35 million.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a big jump in people planning to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, Congress mandating anti-DUI technology, Boeing “encouraged” that China may soon clear the 737 Max to fly, and Johnson and Johnson announcing they are splitting into two companies.