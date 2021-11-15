Wintrust Business Lunch 11/15/21: Food prices rise ahead of Thanksgiving, a big jump in travel expected this holiday season, and a Chicago startup makes Oprah’s Favorite Things list

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new survey from Lending Tree that shows a record percentage of Americans plan to host for the upcoming holidays, the Kaiser Family Foundation saying that the average cost of family healthcare plans will rise 4%, and how the Biden infrastructure bill will impact the economy.
Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Chicago smart oven Tovala being named to Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2021, a cannabis tech firm that helps weed companies, and firms like Uber, advertise to cannabis consumers, raising $40 million in funding, and a local startup that helps brands make 3D product configurations on their website raising $35 million.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a big jump in people planning to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, Congress mandating anti-DUI technology, Boeing “encouraged” that China may soon clear the 737 Max to fly, and Johnson and Johnson announcing they are splitting into two companies.