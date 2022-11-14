Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins Anna Davlantes in for John Williams to talk about the latest news involving cryptocurrency exchange FTX and what’s next for those who used the exchange and Illyce and Anna also chat about Executive Chairman of Amazon Jeffrey Bezos giving away millions of his own dollars to charities and why.

Segment 2: Matt Freund is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Calamos Investments. He joins Anna Davlantes, filling in for John Williams on the Wintrust Business Lunch, to give a broad overview of the economy at this point in Q4 and what to look forward to in Q1 of 2023. Listen in while Matt gives us insight on where inflation will go from here, what the Fed is up to and what sources of income are attractive now.