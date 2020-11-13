Wintrust Business Lunch 11/13/20: Record close for the S&P 500, the future of work post COVID-19 and helping veterans secure employment

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Wealth Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, joins John to break down the volatility of the stock market this past week.

Segment 2: Neli Vazquez Rowland, President and Co-Founder of A Safe Haven Foundation, tells John about their partnership and joint fundraising challenge with the Small Business Advocacy Council that will help raise urgent resources to prevent and address the fast-rising issue of homelessness and the need to help advocate and support policies and provide resources that will help small businesses rebuild in the aftermath of COVID-19. Neli also talks about A Safe Haven Foundation’s COVID-19 Medical Isolation Space for those who are COVID-19 positive and need a place to recover.

Segment 3: Scott Bonneau, VP of Global Talent Attraction, HR Analytics and HR Technology for Indeed, talks to John about some new research that he conducted that explores a variety of topics including how employees feel about not having a commute anymore, how working parents are balancing virtual learning and work and how employees are measuring success remotely.

Segment 4: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to discuss how the LaSalle Network is committing to helping 1,000 veterans secure employment over the next year.