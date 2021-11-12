Wintrust Business Lunch 11/12/21: Supply chain issues likely to stay until 2023, a record number of workers are quitting their jobs, and how a local catering company survived the pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is displayed at a gas station on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Nearly 650,000 retail workers gave notice in April, the biggest one-month worker exodus in the retail industry in more than 20 years, amid a strengthening job market. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Preston Caldwell, Head of Economics, Morningstar Equity Research, joins John to talk about the supply chain constraints and how it is impacting inflation. Preston believes it might not be until 2023 that we see the supply chain come back to pre-pandemic levels.

Segment 2: Julie Bauke, Founder and Chief Career Strategist, The Bauke Group, tells John if she thinks that people should scrub political activism from their resume when looking for a new job.

Segment 3: Greg Ingles, Founder and Owner, Food2You Catering, talks to John about how the company managed through the pandemic, who they serve, the type of food they produce, how the business runs, and the importance of treating your employees well.

Segment 4: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Business Insider, joins John to talk about today’s JOLTS report that shows US job openings dipped in September and a record 4.4 million Americans quit.