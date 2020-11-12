Wintrust Business Lunch 11/12/20: Stocks slide as coronavirus cases rise, Netflix testing an old-fashioned TV channel and the Museum of Illusions comes to Chicago

Segment 1: Joseph Safina, founder and CEO of Safina Asset Management, joins John to talk about the stock market and how it’s reacting to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the health of the economy and the need for another government stimulus package.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple’s big event earlier in the week, Netflix testing an old-fashioned TV channel and conservatives flocking to a Twitter alternative called Parler.

Segment 3: Stacy Stec, Marketing Manager at the Museum of Illusions Chicago, tells John about what we can expect to see when we visit Chicago’s newest attraction when it opens this weekend.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a new study that shows Chicago workers are reluctant to return to the office amid COVID-19 and how passenger jets will play a key role in distributing a COVID vaccine.