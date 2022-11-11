Jon Hansen, filling in for John Williams, in studio with Terry Savage for the Wintrust Business Lunch

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins Jon Hansen, who filled in for John Williams to discuss getting financial advisors to help with your retirement. Plus, Terry answers caller questions.

Segment 2: Managing director of Innovation DuPage, Dan Facchini joins to talk about the trials and tribulations of starting a new business, and why being part of any community of entrepreneurs is so helpful.

Segment 3: Carl Sveen, Program Manager for the Center for Social Impact Strategy at the University of Pennsylvania joins to chat about who should consider their program.