Wintrust Business Lunch 11/11/21: Inflation’s impact on consumers, the future of Bitcoin investing, and YouTube hoping to become a shopping destination

A picture taken on October 5, 2021 in Toulouse shows the logo of Youtube social media displayed by a tablet. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about how inflation is impacting consumers, if he expects rising prices to last, and what investors need to know about where to put their money.

Segment 2: Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Tim Cook owning cryptocurrencies and why Apple won’t take them as payment for products yet, Apple beta testing an iMessage feature that warns kids about nude imagery, the debate over photos in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and Amazon selling 12-pound turkeys for $12, and YouTube hoping to become a shopping destination this holiday season.

Segment 3: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about the future of Bitcoin investing.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Apple launching legacy contacts to share data after death, Subaru entering the EV game, Boeing accepting liability for Ethiopian Air crash, and Facebook parent company Meta saying it will remove the ability to target ads based on categories like race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation.