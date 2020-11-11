Wintrust Business Lunch 11/11/20: Tech stocks rebound, open enrollment begins for small business and the status of a COVID-19 stimulus package

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the stock market’s reaction to a potential vaccine, how quickly the economy will pick up, the chances we will see a government stimulus package and this year’s Small Business Special Enrollment Period.

Segment 2: Erika Lacroix, President of EZ Breathe, tells John about her company and the importance of improving indoor air quality now that our homes have become our workplaces, restaurants and gyms.

