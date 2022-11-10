Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about today’s CPI Report that shows inflation may be easing.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the latest on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and Meta (aka Facebook) announcing 11,000 layoffs, the first in the company’s history.

Segment 3: Ed Wehmer, Founder and CEO, Wintrust, and Dan Russell, President of the Board, The Magnificent Mile Association and COO, City Experiences, tell John about the 31st annual Wintrust Magnificent Mile Lights Festival taking place on November 19th! Ed and Dan discuss how this tradition ushers in the holiday season, and the economic impact of the event to the city, state and region.

Segment 4: Matt Schultz, LendingTree chief credit analyst, talks with John about a new survey that shows 54% of Americans say inflation has delayed their next financial milestone, from owning a home to starting a family to entering retirement.