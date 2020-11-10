Wintrust Business Lunch 11/10/20: Stock market rotation continues, United boosting Thanksgiving flights and Bill Rancic opens a new pizza place

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to talk about the stock market’s reaction to the positive COVID-19 vaccine news

Segment 2: Restaurateur and entrepreneur Bill Rancic tells John why he wanted to open a new pizza place that reminded him of growing up on the south side of Chicago. Check out Bill’s Original Tavern Pizza here.

Segment 3: Venetia Stifler, Executive and Artistic Director, The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, joins John to discuss how the pandemic has impacted them, how they are safely navigating current mitigations and to talk about their upcoming “Winter Spectacular” events.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Ulta opening locations in Target stores and United boosting Thanksgiving flights despite rising COVID numbers.