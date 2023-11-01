Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the Fed’s decision on interest rates and how that will impact the economy and markets. Terry also tells us what you need to know about the new rate for series I bonds. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 11/1/23 – Terry Savage: What to know about new I bond rate
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.