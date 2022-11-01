Segment 1: Christine Kuglin, Director, Truth in Accounting, joins John to talk about Illinois ranking 48 out of 50 in the 13th edition of Truth in Accounting’s Financial State of the State report.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the increase in hiring temporary CEO’s and the benefits, challenges, and risks of hiring interim CEO’s to lead companies.

Segment 3: Brian Battle, Advisor, Performance Trust Asset Management, talks to John about what we can expect from the Fed announcement this week and how that will impact the stock market and the economy moving forward.

Segment 4: Matt Lavery, Director of Global Sourcing, Recruiting & Onboarding for UPS, tells John about their upcoming hiring blitz as the company looks to fill 60,000 positions this holiday season. Click here if you are looking for a job.