Wintrust Business Lunch 11/1/21: How ‘The Great Resignation’ will have a lasting effect on the job market, staffing shortages disrupting air travel, and Mike Tyson launching a cannabis company

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about investing in index mutual funds beating managed mutual funds, Urban Land Institute releasing its Fall 2021 forecast that predicts interest rates will rise, and how ‘The Great Resignation’ will have a lasting effect on the job market.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including Mike Tyson launching a new cannabis brand, and the Winklevoss twins investing in $100 millionChicago NFT fund.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including American Airlines staffing shortages continuing to disrupt travel, and Peloton offering stretching and meditation classes on Delta flights.