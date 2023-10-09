Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the Powerball jackpot, cyber crimes hitting the retirement accounts of the elderly, and Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index decreasing in September.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about and AI startup in Chicago raising $35M, Chicago’s Emerging Fund taking a niche approach to investing, and a Chicago VC firm raising a 217M fund.

Segment 3: Jeff VanDixhorn, Founder, Pickle Haus, tells John about the launch the first-of-its kind indoor pickleball facility that caters to pickleball enthusiasts, but will also include food, drinks, and activities. The first Chicagoland location is slated to open in Algonquin in November.