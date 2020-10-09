Wintrust Business Lunch 10/9/20: Stimulus uncertainty, stocks rise again and fall fun at Kuipers Family Farm

Wintrust Business Lunch
John Williams

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to explain what exactly is going on with the latest stimulus negotiations and why everyone doesn’t need $1,200 checks.

Segment 2: Kim Kuipers of Kuipers Family Farm tells John why a visit to their farm is a perfect way to have fun in a safe environment.

Segment 3: Jorge Perez, Executive Director of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association (HACIA), joins John to discuss about issues surrounding minority hiring in the Latino community, the training for construction industry professionals at HACIA U and why there is still a need to raise awareness for equitable hiring.

