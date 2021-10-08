Wintrust Business Lunch 10/8/21: Disappointing jobs report, Americans expect inflation to get worse over the next year, and 2021 bathroom trends

Posted: / Updated:

Pedestrians walk by a “Now Hiring” sign outside a store on August 16, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Steven Esposito, Executive Director, Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Morgan Stanley, joins guest host Ilyce Glink to unpack the disappointing September labor report, why he believes the numbers are going to get better, the market reaction to the report, and why he’s quite bullish moving forward.

Segment 2: Marine Sargsyan, Houzz senior economist, joins Ilyce to talk about a new study about bathroom trends and why homeowners are seeking premium features, new toilet technology and a spa-type atmosphere for their bathroom.

Segment 3: Kelly LaVigne, VP of Consumer Insights, Allianz Life, joins Ilcye to talk about their latest study that shows worries over a future market crash reached their highest levels in 2021.

