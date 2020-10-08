Wintrust Business Lunch 10/8/20: Stocks rise, stimulus negotiations continue and McDonald’s selling Fulton Market headquarters

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Wealth Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and to give us an update on the stalled stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Apple setting a date for its latest iPhone’s debut and Facebook taking a tougher stance against QAnon content.

Segment 3: Young Innovations CEO Dave Sproat tells John about how Microbrush pivoted in response to the national public health emergency by developing an FDA-approved COVID-19 testing swabs.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including McDonald’s selling their Fulton Market District headquarters and Ariel Investments co-CEO Mellody Hobson giving to her alma mater, Princeton University, a large donation.