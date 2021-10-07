Wintrust Business Lunch 10/7/21: Stocks bounce back, debt ceiling to be raised through early December, and Google Maps launch eco-friendly routes

Segment 1: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with guest host Ilyce Glink about a variety of tech stories including a review of Windows 11, and Amazon (and other retailers) already starting ‘Black Friday-worthy’ deals.
Segment 2: Richard Fry, Senior Researcher, Pew Research Center, talks to Ilyce about a new study that shows a rising share of U.S. adults are living without a spouse or partner.
Segment 3: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including United growing their schedule ahead of the holiday travel season, and Google maps now helping travelers find the most eco-friendly route.