Wintrust Business Lunch 10/7/20: Stocks bounce back amid hopes of a stimulus deal

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to give us the latest on the ongoing government stimulus negotiations. Will there be a deal before the election?

Segment 2: Dale Buss, author, journalist and founder of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the importance of bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.A.

Segment 3: Tom McDevitt, Pain Therapy Program Manager for Athletico Physical Therapy, tells John about how Athletico is handling business amid the pandemic, how physical therapy will often help you live a better quality of life, what a typical Athletico session looks like, and how you no longer need a referral or prescription from a doctor to receive physical therapy from an Athletico professional.