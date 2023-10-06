Segment 1: Mark Hamrick, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down today’s stunning jobs report, what this report means for interest rates, if he believes a recession is imminent, and the uncertainty about a government shutdown and how that might impact the economy.

Segment 2: Latricia Gordon, Executive Director, Urban Advocates, talks to John about their mission to provide exposure to career options not typically represented in the underserved populations of urban communities.

Segment 3: Angelo Corso, Chief Eating Officer and founder, Doughnate Pizza, tells John about his non-profit that is serving up pizza to Chicago’s unhoused population.