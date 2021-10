NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City. In afternoon trading the Dow was down over 250 points as investors continue to worry about inflation, wages and supply chain issues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins guest host Ilyce Glink to talk about why average is okay for stocks. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Robert Johnson, Esq, Chief Economic Inclusion Officer & General Counsel, YWCA Chicago, talks to Ilyce about ways to close the racial wealth gap, the components that are driving the wealth gap and the upcoming WealthNOW Conference.