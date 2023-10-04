Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about rising credit card debt, what is going on with the stock market, the latest jobs data that is fueling inflation fears, and the importance of preparing yourself for a possible recession. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.
Wintrust Business Lunch 10/4/23 – Terry Savage: Pay down your credit card debt
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m.