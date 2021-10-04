Wintrust Business Lunch 10/4/21: Inflation concerns continue, supply chain issues to impact holiday shopping, and Jeff Bezos sending William Shatner to space

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 3: William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on the Star Trek: The Original Series episode, “Whom Gods Destroy.” Originally aired January 3, 1969. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about homes costing us a lot more money, 3 Chicago suburbs transitioning to a renter majority, supply chain issues impacting silicon as well as books, and Amazon getting a jump on Christmas.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including 2021 being the all-time best year for Chicago tech, a Chicago startup for finding romance novels raising $1.5 million, and a startup that helps people with OCD raising $33 million.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Jeff Bezos sending William Shatner to space, the global airline industry expecting to cut losses in 2022 by 78% to $12 billion in slow pandemic recovery, and Volvo planning a $2.9 billion IPO to fund electric vehicles.