Wintrust Business Lunch 10/4/21: Inflation concerns continue, supply chain issues to impact holiday shopping, and Jeff Bezos sending William Shatner to space

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 3: William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk on the Star Trek: The Original Series episode, “Whom Gods Destroy.” Originally aired January 3, 1969. Image is a screen grab. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about homes costing us a lot more money, 3 Chicago suburbs transitioning to a renter majority, supply chain issues impacting silicon as well as books, and Amazon getting a jump on Christmas.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including 2021 being the all-time best year for Chicago tech, a Chicago startup for finding romance novels raising $1.5 million, and a startup that helps people with OCD raising $33 million.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Jeff Bezos sending William Shatner to space, the global airline industry expecting to cut losses in 2022 by 78% to $12 billion in slow pandemic recovery, and Volvo planning a $2.9 billion IPO to fund electric vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News