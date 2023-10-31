Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about hiring trends and challenges that companies are facing for 2024.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, talks to John about the rise of the ‘grab and go’ trend as companies are requiring more workers to spend some time in the office.

Segment 3: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about what he expects the Fed to do with interest rates, why he believes inflation continues to be sticky, how the markets have performed overall this year, and when we might see some market improvement.

Segment 4: CD Young, Owner/CEO, Spirit Elephant Restaurant, tells John about their plant-based fall menu and how they are celebrating World Vegan Day on November 1st.