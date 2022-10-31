Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the real estate market and how 98 of the 100 largest U.S. markets saw home prices decline in September from their 2022 peaks, the October stock market rally, Eurozone inflation hitting 10.7%, and the likelihood the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark rate by another 0.75 percentage point as it attempts to bring down high inflation.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including 40 startups to watch across the US, including Chicago startup Protege, John Deere opening a new space in Fulton Market to attract tech talent, and a Chicago startup creating a vending machine for reusable water bottles.

Segment 3: Damon Patton, Co-Founder and CEO, Moor’s Brewing Company, tells John about their black-owned brewery, how business has been going since they launched, their plans for growth over the next few years, and coming in first place in a recent business competition.